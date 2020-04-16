Margaret Myers Cormier
Private graveside services will be held for Margaret Myers Cormier, 88, who passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital. Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. Interment will be in Estherwood Cemetery. Margaret enjoyed gardening with her husband and sewing. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Margaret was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother and will be missed by all. She is survived by seven children, Lawrence J. Cormier and his wife Peggy of Lyons Point, Robert Cormier and his wife Phyllis of Crowley, Jeffery Lane Cormier and his wife Becky of Mermentau, Sandra A. Cormier Meche of Crowley, Thomas H. Cormier and his wife Elizabeth of Crowley, Peter R. Cormier and his wife Annette of Egan and Charlotte Cormier of Crowley; four siblings, Johnson "Red" Myers, Vivian Myers Taylor, Daniel "Buddy" Myers, and Robert Myers; twenty grandchildren, and thirty-eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Cormier is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence J. Cormier, Sr.; one son, Gregory P. Cormier; her parents, Teolea and Amelia Istre Myers; three siblings, Rufus Myers, Beatrice Myers, and Judy Myers Redding; two grandchildren, Joey J. Cormier, and Jeffery L. Cormier, Jr.; and one son-in-law, Darrell Andrew Meche. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family on www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
