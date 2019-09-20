Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Terrell "Maggie" Fain. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday, September 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Margaret "Maggie" Terrell Fain, 79, who passed away Tuesday, September 17th at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Monday, September 23rd from 10:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Danny Hebert, Evangelistic Outreach Minister of Riverside Church of Christ in Lafayette will officiate. Maggie was born November 18, 1939, in Hackett, Arkansas and graduated from Hackett High School in 1957. She was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for Lafayette Concrete for 10 years and was later employed with Acadiana Otolaryngology for 21 years. Maggie was a member of Riverside Church of Christ. Maggie was an avid gardener and enjoyed watching hummingbirds while drinking coffee on her patio. She was a huge fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Maggie was affectionately known as "B" or "Mimzie" to her grandchildren who loved her dearly. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Maggie is survived by two sons, Joe Fain Jr. and his wife, Carla and Greg Fain and his wife, Kim, all of Lafayette; three brothers, Bill Terrell and his wife, Cleta of Hackett, AR, Garry Terrell of Waldron, AR and Raymond Terrell and his wife, Susan of Van Buren, AR; her brother-in-law, Pete Roberts of Hackett, AR; eight grandchildren, Brennon, Travis, Brooke, Brady, Andrew, Briahna, Matthew and Kayla; and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Nelson and Letha Lorene Walker Terrell; one son, Gary Scott Fain; one brother, Bobby Terrell and her sister, Barbara Roberts. Pallbearers will be Bob Roberts, Brennon Fain, Travis Fain, Brady Fain, Andrew Fain and Matthew Fain. Honorary Bearers are Duane Herrin, Darrell Pool, Kirk Colarelli and John Terrell. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bradley Champagne and the nurses at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, especially Lee and Adam, for the compassionate care given to Maggie and her family. Maggie was born November 18, 1939, in Hackett, Arkansas and graduated from Hackett High School in 1957. She was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for Lafayette Concrete for 10 years and was later employed with Acadiana Otolaryngology for 21 years. Maggie was a member of Riverside Church of Christ. Maggie was an avid gardener and enjoyed watching hummingbirds while drinking coffee on her patio. She was a huge fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Maggie was affectionately known as "B" or "Mimzie" to her grandchildren who loved her dearly. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Maggie is survived by two sons, Joe Fain Jr. and his wife, Carla and Greg Fain and his wife, Kim, all of Lafayette; three brothers, Bill Terrell and his wife, Cleta of Hackett, AR, Garry Terrell of Waldron, AR and Raymond Terrell and his wife, Susan of Van Buren, AR; her brother-in-law, Pete Roberts of Hackett, AR; eight grandchildren, Brennon, Travis, Brooke, Brady, Andrew, Briahna, Matthew and Kayla; and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Nelson and Letha Lorene Walker Terrell; one son, Gary Scott Fain; one brother, Bobby Terrell and her sister, Barbara Roberts. Pallbearers will be Bob Roberts, Brennon Fain, Travis Fain, Brady Fain, Andrew Fain and Matthew Fain. Honorary Bearers are Duane Herrin, Darrell Pool, Kirk Colarelli and John Terrell. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, 2019

