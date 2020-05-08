Margie Charpentier Gary
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Private Graveside service for Mrs. Margie Charpentier Gary, 92, will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery in Jeanerette, LA with Rev. Alexander Albert as Celebrant. A longtime resident of Jeanerette, LA, Mrs. Gary was employed for many years as a cook at several local restaurants, including The Yellow Bowl and most recently at Chicks. Along with cooking, Mrs. Gary also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening in her flower beds and in her later years enjoyed playing bingo with friends. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Deare and her husband, Charles Cook of North Zulch, TX; son, John Gary and his wife, Emily of Jeanerette, LA ; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one sister, Thelma "Sis" Verrett also of Jeanerette, LA. Mrs. Gary was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Gary, Jr; parents, Dulva Charpentier and Claria Segura Charpentier and one brother, Leroy Charpentier. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, LA, (337) 276-5151, will be handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Jeanerette
400 Provost Street
Jeanerette, LA 70544
(337) 276-5151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved