Margie Lamperez Breaux, 95, our Mother who once added color to the pale skies, joined our almighty Father on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:25 p.m., with her two daughters at her side after a long, yet courageous battle with cancer at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. We know everyone believed her when she said, "she was 19 ½ years old" so here it is. She was born on September 11, 1923 in Crowley. She was married to our father, Rodney for 47 years and they fished, hunted, camped, cursed and traveled the world over together. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church with graveside to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Breaux is survived by two daughters, Penny F. Lormand and her husband Rufus of Lafayette, Phyllis B. LeJeune and her husband Rod of Crowley; 5 grandchildren, Christopher D. Lormand, William "Billy" Lormand, Douglas K. Lormand, Edith L. Dupuy and Emily L. Deer; 12 great-grandchildren, Ross and Amy Lormand, Corey and Tori Lormand, Donna and Taylor Lormand, Allison, Kelly and Rachel Dupuy, William, Robert and Abigail Deer; and 1 great great-grandchild, Collin Lormand. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney J. Breaux; her parents, Adonise and Birdie Angelle Lamperez; one sister, Rose Lapointe; one brother, Julius "Papa Cairo" Lamperez. Many thanks to all who cared for and loved her. Thank you to Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff, Hospice of Acadiana, Dr. Jeffery Mier and his staff, Jamie Istre Rozas, Rose Schexnaider, Carol and Kelli Trahan whom we owe a debt of gratitude for making our load a lot lighter. May your days be filled with blessings.

