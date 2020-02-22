|
|
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
|
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
|
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, February 24, 2020 at First United Methodist Church for Margie Smith Miciotto, 96, who passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 in Crowley. Rev. Peter Gaughan, pastor of First United Methodist Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home and Monday from 9:00 am to the time of service at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Margie was born and raised in Crowley. She loved cooking for her family, enjoyed good food, and directing people in her own way. Her passion was spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all. She is survived by four children, Betty Miciotto Rougeau and her late husband, Harold of Crowley, Joe S. Miciotto, and his wife Claire of Crowley, Loretta Miciotto Wilson and her husband Richard of DeWitt, AR, and Becky Miciotto of Dallas, TX, one sister, Sarah Ann Smith Hensgens and her late husband, Lennie of Crowley, four grandchildren, Rachelle Rougeau Hogelin and her husband Patrick of Spring, TX, Michael Rougeau and his wife Lesley of Crowley, Mark Miciotto of Crowley, and David Miciotto of Crowley, four great-grandchildren, Elise Hogelin of Spring, TX, Cade Hogelin of Spring, TX, Grant and Kate Rougeau both of Crowley, three step grandchildren, Stacey Brock, Cindy Stephens, Kim Pottorff, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Miciotto is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Miciotto, III, her parents, George and Gladys Toler Smith, one sister, Olive Smith Bel, three brothers, Fred Toler, Jack Burton, and George Thomas Smith, her in-laws, Joe "Gunsmoke" and Loretta Miciotto, special sisters-in-law, Mary Grace Stein, and Jackie Huesers, brother-in-law, Marvin Miciotto, and her special aunts, Esther T. Gardiner, and Sarah Toler. Pallbearers will be Michael Rougeau, Mark Miciotto, Patrick Hogelin, Cade Hogelin, George Bel, and Chris Gardiner. Honorary pallbearers, Richard Wilson, Bert Marek, Jimmy Landry, Stephen Hamic. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to First United Methodist Church, 321 E. 3rd St. Crowley, LA 70526, Louisiana Methodist Children's Home, 904 DeVille Lane, Ruston, LA 71270, and/or the . Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley, 301 N. Ave F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
|
|
|
