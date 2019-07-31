Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite "Weetsie" Miller. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 and a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Landry Catholic Church for Marguerite Miller, known by many as "Weetsie," age 94, who passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by family. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park. Rev. Msgr. Russell J. Harington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Miller was born in Opelousas on May 1, 1925 to Alvin Fontenot and Lola Pitre Fontenot. She was a resident of Opelousas for most of her life except for the years living in Port Arthur, Houma, and New Iberia. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Landry Catholic Church where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters Court #119 for 22 years, the Ladies Alter Society for 46 years and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She and her husband took many trips in their lifetime, her favorite trips being the Caribbean, the Amish Country in Pennsylvania and the Grand Canyon. She also made many beach trips and always made the annual family camping weekend where she was treated like a Queen. She was a loving, caring, gentle woman who never raised her voice. Known to her family as "Mom," "Maw," "Maw Maw," she was truly an angel among us. Our hearts are broken now that she is not here on Earth with us, but we know she is in a better place. We, her family, adored her and her kind, gentle presence will be missed always. Her family was everything to her and she was everything to us. Survivors include four sons, John Miller (Jeri), Frank "Mike" Miller (Charlene), Robert Miller all of Opelousas and Greg Miller (Jane), of Kingwood, TX; four daughters, Kathy Miller, Betty Deville (Steve), Debbie Speyrer (Rene), and Ellen Richard (Ricky) all of Opelousas; nineteen grandchildren, Elliot Miller (Nita), Miranda Lodrigue, Tim Deville (Elaine), Stephanie Pitre (Shane), Crystal Stelly (Matthew), Brian Miller (Tressa), Angela Falgout ( Jonathon), Jason Miller (Nichole), Matthew Miller (Laura), Blake Manuel (Michelle), Kelli Speyrer, Becky Bourque (Ryan), Cody Richard, Nikki Voss (Johnathan), Adam Miller, Alec Miller, Catherine, Thomas and Benjamin Miller; thirty-two great-grandchildren Hunter and Gavin Miller, Hayley Richard (Chris), Courtney Angeron (Gary), Micah, Luke and Jessie Lodrigue, Logan and Kyle Deville, Mallory, Connor and Caroline Pitre, Landon and Hallie Miller, Elise and Julia Falgout, Trent, Drew and Cade Stelly, Owen and Callie Manuel, and Peyton, Taylor and Rhylan Bourque, James, Luke and Brandon Miller, Natalie, Samantha and Issac Miller, Cohen Voss and Aiden Miller; two great-great-grandchildren, Ashton and Skye Angeron; three brothers, Gene Fontenot, Glenn Fontenot and Mark Fontenot; and her sister, Rita Fontenot Hawkins. Her loving husband of over 64 years at the time of his passing in 2010, Theo "Frank" Miller preceded her in death and was waiting with open arms to have her back once again. There is no doubt he has been sitting in a recliner, watching western movies, waiting for her to bring him a cup of coffee in Heaven. At last, they are together again. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Lola Fontenot; stepmother, Ozelima (Minoon) Fontenot; grandson, Daniel Miller; great-grandson, William Miller; great-granddaughter, Angel Angeron; her siblings, Audrey Fontenot Richard, Warren Fontenot, Alvin Fontenot and Patsy Fontenot Cain; and a son-in-law, Tim Manuel. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home by Chad Pelletier, Seminarian at St. Landry Catholic Church. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until time of service on Friday. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Elliot Miller, Tim Deville, Brian Miller, Jason Miller, Blake Manuel and Matthew Miller. The family would like to give a special thanks to Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care for their wonderful and loving care, especially to her nurses and aides, Donnie, Tyler, Anna, Stephanie and Edna. In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Ms. Marguerite Fontenot Miller be made to by mail: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or by phone: (800) 805-5856. 