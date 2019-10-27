Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be observed on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Marian Simpson Hains, 88, who passed away Saturday, October 26th at her home in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, October 29th from 9:00 am until the time of service. A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Gary Schexnayder, of Lafayette, will officiate. Gift Bearers will be Lauren Hains and Blaire and Bailey Sonnier. Andrew Sonnier and Richard Chamberlain will serve as Readers. Marian was born October 13, 1931, in Rayne and was a lifetime resident of Acadiana. She graduated from Rayne High School and soon thereafter married the late Price L. Hains, Sr. Best described in the words of her loving family, "Marian Hains was a little woman with the biggest personality and the sweetest heart. She was so loving, selfless, loyal and faithful. Family was very important to her and she often enjoyed visits from her siblings, children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marian was always so good at stroking your ego and making you feel as though you were the most special person in the world. She was, and always will be, our hero." Marian is survived by seven beloved children, her four sons, Price L. Hains, Jr. and his wife Jody, of Stephensville, LA and Clement P. Hains, Harvey J. Hains and Dallas R. Hains and his wife, Lisa, all of Lafayette and three daughters, Marcia Hains Chamberlain and her husband Richard and Carrie Hains Kelly, all of Lafayette and Angela Hains Sonnier and her husband James, of Opelousas; one sister, Myrtle Comeaux, of Rayne; a son-in-law, Shannon Arabie, of Lafayette; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; one daughter, Rachelle Hains Arabie; two grandchildren, Matthew C. Hains and Jeremy M. Delcambre; her parents, Herbert Paul and Angelle Bordes Simpson, both of Rayne; her two brothers, Herbert Simpson, Jr. and Herman Simpson, also of Rayne and one sister, Martha Meaux, of Gretna, LA. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Price L. Hains, Jr., Clement P. Hains, Harvey J. Hains, Dallas R. Hains, Richard Chamberlain and James Sonnier. Honorary Bearers are Brett and Julian Hains, Justin Delcambre and Andrew Sonnier. The family wishes to thank the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Pelican Pointe Healthcare & Rehabilitation and Hospice of Acadiana, all in Lafayette, for the compassionate care given to Marian and her family. 