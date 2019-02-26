Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, at a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary, Mother of the Church, for Marie A. Garrett, who died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Entombment will be in the Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Harold J. Trahan, Pastor, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the services. Lectors will be her sisters Margaret Porrazzo and Lorraine Barnicle and the Giftbearers will be her children. Karen Broussard, accompanied on the organ by Deborah Duhon, will sing for the Funeral Mass "Peace in the Valley", "Psalm 23", "Hail Mary, Gentle Woman", "No More Tears in the Morning" and "On Eagles' Wings". Left to cherish her memory are her children, Art Garrett and his wife, Lori, Kerry G. Thomas and her husband, Michael, Tracy G. Garzotto and John Garrett and his wife, Heather; nine grandchildren, Megan G. Broussard, Natalie G. Schneider, Logan T. Walker, Erin Garrett, Clay Thomas, Phillip "P. J." Garzotto, Riley Garrett, Taylor Garrett and John Michael Garrett; five great grandchildren, Peyton and Calvin Broussard, Landon Walker and Samuel and Nina Schneider; five sisters, Dorothy Legere, Theresa O'Driscoll, Doris Doucette, Lorraine Barnicle and Margaret Porrazzo; and one brother, Noel Arsenault. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1995, Arthur V. Garrett, Jr.; one daughter, Neysa Marie Garrett; one granddaughter, Colleen Nichole Garzotto; two sisters, Bernice Deroche and Eva Polito; three brothers, Tilmon Arsenault, Larry Arsenault and Edward Arsenault. A native of Chelsea, Massachusetts and resident of Lafayette, Louisiana most of her life, Marie was the daughter of Emile and Josephine Gaudet Arsenault. She and her husband, Art, acquired Acadian Religious and Gift Shop in 1963 and she never retired. Marie, who led a very active life, was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the St. Mary's Altar Society. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting, crocheting and bingo. Pallbearers will be Art Garrett, John Garrett, Jonathan Broussard, P. J. Garzotto, Neil Schneider and Sammy Walker. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location Wednesday at 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 8:00 AM on until time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 419 Doucet Road, Lafayette, LA 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Garrett family to Nursing Specialties and A Care Partner, specifically her nurse, Annie and sitter, Abby, and her doctors and nurses from Lafayette General Medical Center. 