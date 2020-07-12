Funeral services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at a 5:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Marie Adele Breaux Mimnaugh, age 96, the former Marie Adele Breaux, who passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Fr. Mark Ledoux of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church will be officiating at the services. Marie Adele was born on August 23, 1923 in Carencro LA to Esdras J. and Tessie Breaux, who both preceded her in death, as did her husband, Walter E. Mimnaugh, who was in the Air Force and few over 30 missions in Germany and France during WWII. Marie graduated in 1944 from Mt. Carmel in Lafayette. She also attended SLI, now known as UL. She worked for Codofil and from there, Washington Life Insurance, where she retired in 1998. She worked part-time for Council on Aging, retiring from there in 2006. Marie loved to give piano lessons, which she did from the time she was in high school and on and off to young and old alike. She hoped a piano will be hers in heaven, so she can play her favorite Chopin, Beethoven, Brahms and classics for the Lord. Survivors include two sons, Thomas Jay Mimnaugh and his wife, Lou, and Kenneth Roy Sanislo and his wife, Connie; one daughter, Kathleen Mimnaugh Thomas; eight grandchildren, Shane Mimnaugh, Penny Mimnaugh, Kelly Brasseaux, Danni Sanislo, Jessica Bertinot, Holly Lejeune, Charlie Thomas and Donna Richard; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband; one grandson, Garrette Sanislo; parents; and several brothers and sisters. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.