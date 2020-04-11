Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Amelia Guillory "Amy" Robideaux. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Amelia Guillory Robideaux, 82, known as "Amy" to her friends, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Courtyard Manor Nursing Home. A long-time resident of Lafayette, Amy was born at home in Eunice on March 24, 1938, to Isabelle Dardeau Guillory and Alcius "Black" Louis Guillory, the youngest in a large and close-knit family. She attended St. Edmund's High School and was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year. After graduating from high school, Amy worked for Bell Telephone Company in Eunice as a switchboard operator. She married Wayne Robideaux in November of 1956 and the couple had five children, losing their first son, Gregory Wayne Robideaux, shortly after his birth. They moved to Lake Charles where Amy attended McNeese State University in the 1960s. They later lived in Lutcher for five years before moving to Lafayette in 1974, where Amy finished her degree in education at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. After earning a master's degree in special education from USL, Amy worked as a fourth grade teacher at Our Lady of Fatima and then ran the school's resource program. Her career at Fatima spanned from 1980 to 1999 when she left to serve as principal of St. Mary Early Learning Center, where she worked until her retirement in 2012. Amy was a parishioner at St. Mary Mother of the Church. While working and raising her family, Amy spent many afternoons and evenings tutoring students in her home. Some students in the community relied on her academic support throughout their elementary, middle and high school years. Amy loved travelling, especially staying in Perdido Key with close friends. She also loved attending the Guillory Family "First Cousins" Reunion every five years. She was a devoted and loving grandmother to her ten grandchildren. She loved feeding both their bellies and imaginations, cooking up delicious meals with fun and original activities or games for them. An avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction, Amy was a member of the Friends of Jung Society for many years. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jason Wayne Robideaux and Peggy LaVergne Robideaux, Joel Craig Robideaux and Bobette Murtagh Robideaux, Jeanmarie Robideaux Gisclair and John Gisclair and John Darius Robideaux and Stephanie Fournet; her grandchildren and their spouses, Taylor Robideaux and Melanie Rabeaux Robideaux, Kathleen Robideaux, Dylan and Rachael Ruskin Robideaux, Brennan Robideaux and Corinne Thibodeaux Robideaux, Jack Robideaux, Jenna Gisclair, Luke Robideaux, Hannah Robideaux, Jace Gisclair and Jacques Gisclair; her sister, Lucille Guillory Orzeske; her brother and sister-in-law, Al and Jeanelle Guillory and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Isabelle Dardeau Guillory and Alcius "Black" Louis Guillory; her son, Gregory Wayne Robideaux; her brothers, Raymond Guillory, Francis Guillory and Herbert Guillory and her sisters, Maggie Guillory Guidroz and Genevieve Marie "Blackie" Guillory Irwin. A Memorial Service will be held in Amy's honor at a future date at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. An announcement of service details will be published in advance. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at Marie Amelia Guillory Robideaux, 82, known as "Amy" to her friends, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Courtyard Manor Nursing Home. A long-time resident of Lafayette, Amy was born at home in Eunice on March 24, 1938, to Isabelle Dardeau Guillory and Alcius "Black" Louis Guillory, the youngest in a large and close-knit family. She attended St. Edmund's High School and was crowned Homecoming Queen her senior year. After graduating from high school, Amy worked for Bell Telephone Company in Eunice as a switchboard operator. She married Wayne Robideaux in November of 1956 and the couple had five children, losing their first son, Gregory Wayne Robideaux, shortly after his birth. They moved to Lake Charles where Amy attended McNeese State University in the 1960s. They later lived in Lutcher for five years before moving to Lafayette in 1974, where Amy finished her degree in education at the University of Southwestern Louisiana. After earning a master's degree in special education from USL, Amy worked as a fourth grade teacher at Our Lady of Fatima and then ran the school's resource program. Her career at Fatima spanned from 1980 to 1999 when she left to serve as principal of St. Mary Early Learning Center, where she worked until her retirement in 2012. Amy was a parishioner at St. Mary Mother of the Church. While working and raising her family, Amy spent many afternoons and evenings tutoring students in her home. Some students in the community relied on her academic support throughout their elementary, middle and high school years. Amy loved travelling, especially staying in Perdido Key with close friends. She also loved attending the Guillory Family "First Cousins" Reunion every five years. She was a devoted and loving grandmother to her ten grandchildren. She loved feeding both their bellies and imaginations, cooking up delicious meals with fun and original activities or games for them. An avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction, Amy was a member of the Friends of Jung Society for many years. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jason Wayne Robideaux and Peggy LaVergne Robideaux, Joel Craig Robideaux and Bobette Murtagh Robideaux, Jeanmarie Robideaux Gisclair and John Gisclair and John Darius Robideaux and Stephanie Fournet; her grandchildren and their spouses, Taylor Robideaux and Melanie Rabeaux Robideaux, Kathleen Robideaux, Dylan and Rachael Ruskin Robideaux, Brennan Robideaux and Corinne Thibodeaux Robideaux, Jack Robideaux, Jenna Gisclair, Luke Robideaux, Hannah Robideaux, Jace Gisclair and Jacques Gisclair; her sister, Lucille Guillory Orzeske; her brother and sister-in-law, Al and Jeanelle Guillory and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Isabelle Dardeau Guillory and Alcius "Black" Louis Guillory; her son, Gregory Wayne Robideaux; her brothers, Raymond Guillory, Francis Guillory and Herbert Guillory and her sisters, Maggie Guillory Guidroz and Genevieve Marie "Blackie" Guillory Irwin. A Memorial Service will be held in Amy's honor at a future date at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. An announcement of service details will be published in advance. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close