A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:30 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Broussard for Marie B. Broussard, 90, who passed away on July 28, 2020. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum. Marie, a resident of St. Martinville, was the daughter of the late Felix Blanchard and the former Corinne Albert. She is survived by her son, Carl Broussard and his wife, Alita; grandchildren, Alecia B. Guilbeau and her husband, Brennon, and Carl Broussard, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Alora Guilbeau and Harrison Guilbeau; two sisters, Cecile Koenig and Lucy Fornet, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Stanley Broussard; daughter, Cynthia Broussard, and one brother, Wilmer Blanchard. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Broussard on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
