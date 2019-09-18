Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Jeannette Simmons. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Marie Jeannette Simmons, age 59, the former Marie Jeannette Guilbeau, who passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Grand Coteau. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Marie Jeannette Simmons, better known as "Boobie", was born to the union of Francis Xavier Guilbeau, Sr. and Ruth Auzenne Guilbeau on October 12, 1959. She was a native and lifelong resident of Grand Coteau where she was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She was employed with C.B & I (Chicago Bridge and Iron Company) in Hackberry. "Boobie" remained active in her daily life until her recent illness. She loved all sports, was in a bowling league in Lafayette, but especially loved watching her New Orleans Saints. She enjoyed reggae and jazz music, the occasional Coors Light, and attending family functions. Survivors include her former husband, Raymond Simmons of Houston, TX; two daughters, Micha Simmons of Houston, TX and Tiffany Simmons of Grand Coteau; two brothers, James Guilbeau and Martin Guilbeau both of Grand Coteau; two sisters, Wanda Beard and her husband, James, and Erica Guilbeaux all of Grand Coteau; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Xavier Guilbeau, Sr. and the former Ruth Auzenne; one brother, Francis Xavier Guilbeau, Jr.; and one nephew, Jace Alexander Guilbeaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Marie Jeannette Simmons, age 59, the former Marie Jeannette Guilbeau, who passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Grand Coteau. Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Marie Jeannette Simmons, better known as "Boobie", was born to the union of Francis Xavier Guilbeau, Sr. and Ruth Auzenne Guilbeau on October 12, 1959. She was a native and lifelong resident of Grand Coteau where she was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She was employed with C.B & I (Chicago Bridge and Iron Company) in Hackberry. "Boobie" remained active in her daily life until her recent illness. She loved all sports, was in a bowling league in Lafayette, but especially loved watching her New Orleans Saints. She enjoyed reggae and jazz music, the occasional Coors Light, and attending family functions. Survivors include her former husband, Raymond Simmons of Houston, TX; two daughters, Micha Simmons of Houston, TX and Tiffany Simmons of Grand Coteau; two brothers, James Guilbeau and Martin Guilbeau both of Grand Coteau; two sisters, Wanda Beard and her husband, James, and Erica Guilbeaux all of Grand Coteau; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Xavier Guilbeau, Sr. and the former Ruth Auzenne; one brother, Francis Xavier Guilbeau, Jr.; and one nephew, Jace Alexander Guilbeaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Grand Coteau, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close