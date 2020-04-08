|
|
A private graveside service was held for Mrs. Marie Louise "Mary" Racca Romero, 86. Family and friends can visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/MaryRomero/and view the graveside service. Entombment took place at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery. A native of Broussard and resident of Coteau, Mary passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She enjoyed family get togethers and going out to dinner. She adored her grandkids and great grandkids no matter how old they got, where they lived or what they were doing with their lives. She loved unconditionally, deeply, never held back and always made sure you felt her love. She was proud of her family and was quick to gloat about them. She never met a stranger, and everyone was greeted with a hug and a kiss. Her family will keep her memory alive and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children, Johnny Romero and wife Nancy of Coteau, Delta Collins of Abbeville, Lawrence Romero Jr. of New Iberia, Zilda Romero of Abbeville, Randy Romero of New Iberia, Ronald Romero of New Iberia, Daniel "Danny" Romero and wife Nicole of New Iberia; grandchildren, Ryan Romero, Brandi Romero, Rochelle Bourque, Starla Collins, Ross Romero, Crystal Crader, Misty Landry, Shane Romero, Doreen Fauntleroy, Michael Romero, Shawn Romero, Maureen Romero, Diondré Romero, Justin Romero, Amanda Romero, Angelica Romero, Randy Romero Jr., Brad Romero, Claudea Romero, Danielle Romero, Abigail Romero, Trey Romero; 39 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Mae Menard, Emily Menard, Edith Touchet, Lillie Mae Romero, Juanita Romero; former daughters-in-law, Lisa Suire and Sharon Landry. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence "Laurant" Romero Sr.; parents, Andreus and Julie Racca; great grandson, Loveless Green; siblings, Wiltz Racca Sr., Willie Bourque, AlzidaBoudoin, Lilly Bourque and Anna Mae Gary; and in-laws, Alcide and Claudia Romero. The family would like to thank NSI Nursing Specialties, Amber Romero and Claudea Romero for helping care for Mrs. Romero. Thanks also to Dr. Jackson and his staff for their care. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Romero's honor to Iberia Parish Council on Aging, 126 W. Washington St., New Iberia, La. 70560. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
