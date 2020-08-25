A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Marie Louise Thibodeaux Grossie, 87, who passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Father Brian Taylor, Pastor at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will officiate the funeral ceremony. Visitation hours will be observed at Walters Funeral Home on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Marie Louise Thibodeaux Grossie (MaLou) of Lafayette is survived by five daughters, Velma Trahan and her companion Gordon Romero of Milton, Judy Miller and her husband Larry of Sunset, Charlene Louviere and her husband Larry of Breaux Bridge, Priscilla Boyer and her husband CJ of Parks, and Carleen Melancon of Lafayette; three sons, Merlin Grossie and his wife Ronda of Butte La Rose, David Grossie of Lafayette, and Dwayne Grossie and his wife Anita of Lafayette; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Maxime Grossie, Jr.; one son, Charles Ray Grossie; two sons-in-law, Johnny Trahan and Frank Melancon; her parents, Rita and Nicholas Thibodeaux; six sisters, Anita Hollier, Edith Romero, Elta Poirrier, Thelma Lormand, Bertha Thibodeaux, and Ann Bergeron; and three brothers, Simon Thibodeaux, Clarence Thibodeaux, and Sidney Thibodeaux. Her past time was doing word search puzzles and spending time with friends and family. Pallbearers will be Travis Boyer, Dallas Grossie, Joshua Louviere, Nicholas Louviere, Jared Miller and Larry Miller. Honorary pallbearers are David Grossie, Dwayne Grossie, and Merlin Grossie. The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. Henry Kaufman, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center Emergency Room and the 4th Floor staff, as well as Amy Green with Hospice of Acadiana. Memorial contributions can be made in Marie's name to Hospice of Acadiana (2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette LA, 70503). View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.
