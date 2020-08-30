1/1
Marie Matte Duplechin
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Marie Matte Duplechin on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lawtell. Fr. Ted Broussard will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at the St. Bridget Cemetery. The family would like to extend an invitation to join them after the ceremonies for a repass at the church hall. Mrs. Marie, age 96, a resident of Gonzales and native of Lawtell, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 28, 2020 at daughters residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Marie was a devout catholic and enjoyed going to church with her husband and they prayed religiously together. In her younger years she enjoyed sewing and going out dancing with her husband. She loved cooking and tending to her family, especially making memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Marie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph Leroy Duplechin; daughter, Darlene "Dene" D. Carpenter and husband, Kirby; grandchildren, Misty Duplechin Smiley (Gerard), Benjamin "Ben" Little (Wendy), Daniel "Joey" Duplechin. Jr. (Bekah), Lacy Joan Duplechin and Jake M. Duplechin (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Dane Smiley, Danae Smiley, Dannon Smiley, Angele Little, Alexander Little, Archer Duplechin, Willow Duplechin and Ezra Duplechin. She is preceded in death by her son, Daniel Joseph Duplechin, Sr.; great-granddaughter, Anah Little; great-grandson, Corbin Duplechin; parents, Terville and Thophin Matte; and sibilings, Eraste, Olide, Eddie, Emile, Edvin "Wash", Ada, Amy, Amelia "Nana", Ella and Benjamin. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will recite the rosary at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Monday in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Benjamin Little, Dane Smiley, Miles Matt, Craig Matt, Gerard Smiley and Ory Duplechin. Honorary pallbearers will be Alexander Charles Little and Dannon Matthew Smiley. Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sibille Funeral Home
2309 George Drive
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 948-6523
