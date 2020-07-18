Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in La Chapelle Martin & Castille, Downtown for Sister Marie Michelle Geerken, MHS, the former Marie Corinne Geerken, who died on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home at the age of 91. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux VF, Rector of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, will conduct the funeral services. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Marie, the daughter of the late Jules F. and Verna Marie Johnson Geerken, was born on March 3, 1929 in Pascagoula, MS. She attended Our Lady of Victories Grammar and High Schools in Pascagoula. She received a BA in Education from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (presently ULL) in Lafayette, and a M.Ed in Administration & Supervision along with a certification in Guidance and Counseling from Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio, TX. Entering the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament in 1951, she professed her Perpetual Vows in 1955. At the time of her death she was in her 69th year of Religious Life. Sr. Michelle spent 47 years in Catholic Education Ministry, 28 years as a Middle School teacher and 19 years as a Principal. Her ministry brought her to schools in Louisiana: St. Bernard, Breaux Bridge; Sacred Heart, Pineville; St. Charles Borromeo, Destrehan; Our Lady Immaculate, Jennings; St. Maurice, New Orleans; Our Lady's School, Sulphur; St. Michael School, Crowley; in Alabama at Blessed Sacrament in Birmingham and in New Mexico at St. Bonaventure Mission, Thoreau and St. Joseph School, San Fidel. Sr. Michelle also served as Councilor and Treasurer on the MHS Administrative Team from 2005 - 2009. In 2009, Sr. Michelle retired from active ministry and became a resident of Bethany MHS Health Care Center until she moved to Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas, LA in August 2019. Sr. Michelle will be remembered for her courage and tenacity in the face of her declining physical capabilities due to severe Rheumatoid Arthritis that she had for more than half her life. She pushed herself physically to maintain mobility far beyond expectations. She was truly an inspiration. She had a great devotion to Jesus in the Most Holy Sacrament and spent many hours in the Bethany Chapel before the Blessed Sacrament. She has been a 'special blessing' for many people throughout her life and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by a sister-in-law Ruby Geerken, nephew Barnard Geerken (Kathie), great nieces and nephews, cousins, faithful friends and her Religious Family, the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers: Reverend Father Columban Geerken, O.S.B., Benedict J. Geerken and John F. Geerken and a niece Michelle Geerken. Visitation for Sr. Michelle will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 8:00 am until time of service. A Rosary Service will be recited at 9:30 am. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. The MHS Sisters wish to thank Grace Hospice and the staffs at Bethany MHS Health Care Center and Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Sr. Michelle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sr. Michelle's name to the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament, P.O. Box 90037, Lafayette, LA 70509-0037. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.