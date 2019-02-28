Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Ophelia Steele 'Nana' Fogleman. View Sign

Marie Ophelia Steele Fogleman passed away on February 27, 2019, in Baton Rouge, LA, at Southside Gardens Assisted Living, aged 95. Visitation will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Morrow, LA, starting at 9 am on Saturday, March 2, followed at 11 am by a Mass of Christian Burial. Fellowship will follow in the church hall after the service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Earl Steele and Ruby Ruth Jackson Steele, her loving husband of 51 years, James Earle Fogleman, sister Ruth Isabelle Steele Hayes, brother Alvin Young Steele, son-in-law Wallace Cullen, and granddaughter Kelly Karen Cullen. In life, Ophelia's loving care and concern was shown to all those around her- family, friends, and those in need. She served the Morrow community as postal clerk/postmaster for 29 years. Long after she retired she continued to maintain her beautiful home and its surroundings with flowers, fruit trees, plants, and landscape. Plants and nature were always a joy to her, with her biggest joy being hosting all her family & friends for wonderful food and loving hospitality. Family remaining to cherish her memory are children Alice Ruth "Cherry" Fogleman Cullen, Susan Deanna Fogleman, and James Alvin Fogleman (Agnes). Grandchildren Christine Marie Gaharan, Sean Chandler, Carlene Louise Elliott, Deanna Dale Gaharan, James Felix Fogleman, and Earl Louis Fogleman, as well as seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree or flowers to spread the natural beauty Ophelia loved so much. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close