Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie R. Foco. View Sign

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date for Mrs. Marie R. Foco. Marie passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Iberia Manor North Nursing Home. Mrs. Foco was blessed with a very patient and understanding heart. She was the kind of lady that was always willing to listen. Her ability to listen for a deeper understanding was an asset to all who confided in her. The positive and reassuring responses will be deeply missed by the friends and family that loved to chat with her. She was always intrigued by the weather and she enjoyed watching the forecast so she could discuss trending weather patterns with family and friends. Though most of her life was spent as a homemaker, she did work for a short time at Jeanerette Mills Fruit of the Loom. She was a devoted and cherished mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Mary F. Hebert and husband Kevin of Jeanerette, daughter Theresa Kay Foco of Jeanerette; granddaughter, Kristin Myers and her husband Christopher Eric of New Iberia, grandson, Bryce Anthony Hebert and girlfriend Caitlin Clement of Jeanerette, granddaughter, Renée M. Richie and fiancé Robert J. Curry of Jeanerette; great-grandchildren Carson A. Hebert, Madison M. Richie, and Cahil E. Cook. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Felix "Boy" Foco; her parents August Rogers and Mary Hebert Rogers; her son, Alvin "Bubby" Foco; her daughter in law, Rosalind Foco; grandson-in-law, Matthew Paul Romero. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to St. Jude and you can donate by clicking this link. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date for Mrs. Marie R. Foco. Marie passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Iberia Manor North Nursing Home. Mrs. Foco was blessed with a very patient and understanding heart. She was the kind of lady that was always willing to listen. Her ability to listen for a deeper understanding was an asset to all who confided in her. The positive and reassuring responses will be deeply missed by the friends and family that loved to chat with her. She was always intrigued by the weather and she enjoyed watching the forecast so she could discuss trending weather patterns with family and friends. Though most of her life was spent as a homemaker, she did work for a short time at Jeanerette Mills Fruit of the Loom. She was a devoted and cherished mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Mary F. Hebert and husband Kevin of Jeanerette, daughter Theresa Kay Foco of Jeanerette; granddaughter, Kristin Myers and her husband Christopher Eric of New Iberia, grandson, Bryce Anthony Hebert and girlfriend Caitlin Clement of Jeanerette, granddaughter, Renée M. Richie and fiancé Robert J. Curry of Jeanerette; great-grandchildren Carson A. Hebert, Madison M. Richie, and Cahil E. Cook. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Felix "Boy" Foco; her parents August Rogers and Mary Hebert Rogers; her son, Alvin "Bubby" Foco; her daughter in law, Rosalind Foco; grandson-in-law, Matthew Paul Romero. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to St. Jude and you can donate by clicking this link. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html You can sign the guestbook and/or offer condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., is handling the arrangements and you can reach us at 337-369-6336. Funeral Home David Funeral Home

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

(337) 369-6336 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close