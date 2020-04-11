Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Scanlan Walker. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

Private graveside services were held for Marie Scanlan Walker, 99, who passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Acadia General Hospital due to complications from the CCP Covid-19. Fr. Brent Smith, parochial vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church officiated the services. Entombment was in Woodlawn Mausoleum. She was born Virginia Marie Scanlan on July 30, 1920 in the Iota/Egan area. After moving to Crowley, she was an administrative assistant for a local gas company for a short time then went to work for the Acadia Parish Vocational Technical School. Marie was a loving mother, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to everyone she met. She always put others above herself and will be remembered as a shining light and a wonderful, loving soul with a strong and abiding faith. Her volunteering over the years is too numerous to mention. She never drew attention to herself, was never boastful or sought recognition. She was always the quiet angel in the background. She is survived by her son Craig Henry and his wife Barbara; nine grandchildren, Erik Henry and his wife Jaquelin, Army 1st Lt. Megan Henry, Craig Henry II and his wife Tammy, Shane Henry, John Henry and his wife Anita, Jake George and his wife Catherine, Michael George and his wife Michelle, Curtis George and his wife Holly, and Carl W. "Dusty" Dischler, II and his wife Emily; thirteen great-grandchildren, Hunter, Faith, Amanda, Cole, Liam, Zane and Violet Henry; and Garrett, Connor, Jacob, Ian, Caleb and Elizabeth George; and one son-in-law, Carl Dischler. Marie was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Dischler; husbands, David Henry, Richard Taylor, and Cecil "Red" Walker, her parents, Frank Scanlan and Elizabeth Thibodeaux Scanlan; and ten siblings, Saul, Frank, Earl, Stanley, Michael "M.C.," Arthur "A.G.," Jimmy Scanlan, Viola Andrus, Gladys Nevill, and Elizabeth "Lessie" Matte. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020

