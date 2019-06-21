Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mariela Pereira-Ortega. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Mariela Pereira-Ortega, 49, who passed away Friday, June 21st, at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Monday, June 24th, from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Mariela was born February 25, 1970, in Cardenas, Matanzas, Cuba and was a resident of Acadiana. She was raised in Cuba and went to college obtaining a degree in education. After receiving her degree, Mariela taught elementary school for many years. She enjoyed shopping trips, listening to music and going to the beach. Most of all, Mariela loved spending time with her family and friends. Mariela is survived by one son, Luis Angel Hernandez-Pereira; her brother, Angel Pereira-Ortega and his wife, Guilsa Annie Palomo-Mateo; one niece, Katherine Annie Pereira and one nephew, Angel Gabriel Pereira, all of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Angel De la Caridad Pereira-Rodriguez and Clara Ortega-Fundora. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially her nurse, Charlotte Aall, for the compassionate care given to Mariela and her family.

