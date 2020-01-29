Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marietta Vaughn Cormier. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - New Iberia 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Marietta Kathryn Vaughn Cormier, 78, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Mgsr. Robert Romero to serve as the Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of the service with a recitation of the rosary at 10:00 AM. A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Cormier passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in the morning. She was born April 9, 1941 and lived her life focused on her family. She was born into a small family and had one sister who she loved dearly, however her role as a wife, mother, and most especially a grandmother, were her most treasured titles in life. Mrs. Cormier enjoyed her time reading, watching TV, canvassing, doing picture puzzles, crossword puzzles, playing scrabble, crocheting and needlepoint, painting and doing things with her family, and giving her talents to others. It made her happy to paint, and listen to her husband while he played the guitar and sang with their daughter. She was the type of woman that never spoke a bad word or thought about anyone. She never judged anyone. Ms. Marietta was an active member of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church and she enjoyed helping her husband in bringing joy to other church members. They brought altar boys camping in safe and fun environments and volunteered to help with the bazaars at the church. She had a big, sweet and loving heart and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Mandy Cormier of St. Martinville; two granddaughters, Paige Weaver and fiancée Justin Mire of New Iberia and Desi Cormier of St. Martinville; great grandchildren, Aavyn Mire and Layth Mire of New Iberia; sister, Jackie Berard and husband Autry of New Iberia, nephews, Autry Berard II and Mike Kimble both of St. Martinville; niece Claudette Linford of St. Martinville; great niece, Stephanie Domingue of St. Martinville; and great great nieces Lily Domingue of St. Martinville, Kaylee Powers of Arizona; and great great nephew, Jonathan Powers of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rodney "Rock" Cormier; her parents, Claude and Mazel Vaughn; and one great nephew, Stephen Anthony Berard. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Justin Mire, Trent Lasseigne, Corey Landry, Joshua Cormier, Colby Cormier, Joshua Domingue and Autry Berard II. The family would like to thank the staff at Lafayette General Medical Center and NSI Home Health for their care and compassion. Special thanks to Willis and Carolyn Thibodeaux for their generosity. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. 337-369-6336 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020

