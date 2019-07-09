A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand for Mrs. Marilyn Annette James Hebert, 64, who passed away on July 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Pastor Chris Fuselier will conduct the funeral service. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date. Mrs. Hebert, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Jimmie James and the former Mary Hill. She worked as an LPN with the Lafayette Parish School System for over 20 years. Ms. Marilyn adored her grandchildren and caring for them. She always enjoyed family vacations, especially beach vacations. She is survived by her two daughters, Hailey Carriere and her husband Scott and Dione Brown; grandchildren, Amber Brown, Ryan Carriere, and Alice Carriere; and 3 step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bradley James Hebert; her parents, Jimmie Clifton and Mary Rachael James; and her brother, Jimmie Marion James. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of service. The family would like to thank Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for their care and compassion. Personal condolences may be sent to the Hebert family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 9 to July 11, 2019