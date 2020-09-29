Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church for Marina Eaglin, the former Marina Guillory. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Msgr. Keith DeRouen, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church, will officiate at the services. On September 26, 2020, Marina Eaglin passed away peacefully. She was 94 years old. A lifelong native of Opelousas, Louisiana, Marina was loved by her family. She was the mother of four children, grandmother of six, great grandmother of five, and great-great grandmother of one. Marina loved when her family visited her home and demonstrated this by cooking a big meal which included a moist cake that everyone looked forward to. She and her husband Joseph spent the majority of their married life on a farm in Opelousas, Louisiana, where they raised their children. When visiting Marina, the family was treated to stories of the "old days" and how life was when she was a young girl or life on the farm with her husband and children. In later years, her favorite places to go was to the Catholic Church and the casino. She loved to sing "Rejoice, Rejoice, Emanuel shall come to the oh Israel". Marina was born on August 14, 1926 in Mallet, Louisiana to parents Artelus Guillory and Alcina Lacour. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady Queen of Angels in Opelousas, Louisiana. After her husband died, Marina moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana to be near her son Charles Eaglin. Marina is survived by her four children, Joseph Junior Eaglin and wife, Drusella Thibodeaux, Charles Andrus Eaglin and wife, Barbara Simien, Mary Bernice Eaglin Darling and husband, Rex Darling, and Raphael Barney Eaglin and wife, Tracy Caldwell; six grandchildren, Cynthia Simien, Rex Darling III, Jarred Eaglin, Justin Eaglin, Jason Eaglin, and Raphael Eaglin II; five great grandchildren, Meggan Simien Guillory, Francessca Simien Williams, Maria Alyce Simien, Eric Eaglin, and Jamie Eaglin; great-great grandson Blair Williams. She is also survived by five sisters, Tina Lawrence, Mable Papillion, Davis Guillory, Eldridge Guillory, and Mary Deotha Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Artelus and Alcina Guillory; husband, Joseph Eaglin; two sisters, Regina Guillory and Alicia Eaglin and one brother, Martin Guillory. She was also preceded in death by several half siblings from her father's first marriage. A rosary will be prayed at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jared Eaglin, Justin Eaglin, Rex Darling, Jr., Raphael Eaglin, John Guillory and Darrian Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason Eaglin, Eric Eaglin, Ray Eaglin, Davis Guillory, Elridge Guillory, Jamison Eaglin, Joseph Eaglin, Jr. and Charles Eaglin. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.