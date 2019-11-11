Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Joseph Comeaux Jr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Marion Joseph Comeaux, Jr., age 79, who passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery in Leonville. Deacon Ignatius Joseph, retired Deacon of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Houston, will officiate at the services. Marion Joseph Comeaux Jr. was born to Florence Mayon and Marion Joseph Comeaux Sr. on December 9th, 1939 in Leonville, Louisiana. The family relocated to Los Angeles, California where he graduated from Centennial High School in Compton. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1958 and served in France. Marion married and had four children Darryl, Keith, Vincent and Monique. After his Honorable Discharge from the Army, he worked various jobs but eventually found his calling with the California Youth Authority. A second marriage saw the birth of Marion's son Toussaint Comeaux. Marion retired as a Sergeant from the California Youth Authority with 27 years of service. He immediately began working for Delta State College in Stockton California where he pursued his longtime passion for classic car restoration as an assistant instructor for the auto body and fender classes. In 2018 Marion returned to Opelousas Louisiana where he continued the construction of his home and auto body shop where he intended to give back to the community of his birth by teaching anyone that wanted to learn about classic car restoration. Marion Joseph Comeaux' s legacy lives on in 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, his two loving sisters Gwendolyn T. Comeaux and Francine T. (Comeaux) Woods along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marion now joins his father Marion senior, mother Florence (Mayon) Comeaux, his brother Charles Comeaux, Sisters Jacqueline Comeaux and Denise Williams. The family requests that visiting hours be observed on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.

