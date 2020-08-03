Marion "Hugh" Mouton, age 94, went to meet his Lord and Savior on August 2, 2020. He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Maurice, LA. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Hugh was a native of Nunez and long-time resident of Lafayette. He was an active parishioner and usher of St. Mary and Holy Cross, member of Fatima Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, TIRRA, IGNC, American Legion, VFW and Rotary Club of Lafayette. He was a WWII Navy Veteran. He farmed for the first half of his life, until he changed his career to real estate, eventually becoming a realtor, appraiser and rental entrepreneur. He is survived by three sons, Marion "M.J." Mouton and his wife, Pat; Barry Mouton and his wife, Jackie; David Mouton and his wife, Mary; three daughters, Nanette Hebert and her husband, David; Tina Delaune and her husband, Brett; and Michelle Constantin and partner, Kendel Roy; ten grandchildren, several step-grandchildren, great- and step-great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and niece Carlene Meaux. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Arline "Tootsie" Landry Mouton; parents, Rosa and Alex Mouton; one daughter, Phyllis Mouton and brother Carl Mouton. Honorary Pallbearers include grandchildren, Jason Mouton, Jonathan Mouton, Gene Mouton, Jeremy Mouton, Michael Hebert, Joshua Hebert, Melissa Hebert Bourque, Elise Constantin, Mitchel Constantin and Sara Constantin; brothers–in-law Kenneth Landry, Daniel Desormeaux, Buddy Guilbeau and Pat Garber as well as Ray Baudoin, Stanley Simon, Pete Martin and Clyde Judice. The family is especially thankful for the love and special care given by his caregivers Maria Munoz and Phyllis Romero. Personal condolences may be sent to the Mouton Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
