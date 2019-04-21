Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie B. "Badjie" Dooley. View Sign

Funeral Services for Marjorie B. "Badjie" Dooley will be conducted on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter and Fr. Mario Romero officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, beginning at 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at David Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Marjorie Barrilleaux Dooley was born in January 12, 1923, to Neville and Emma Trahan Barrilleaux. She passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 10:33 AM at Iberia Medical Center with her family by her side. Marjorie spent 37 years working at the St. Mary Sugar Coop. She enjoyed cooking and spending quit evenings at home with the love of her life Donald. She loved listening to big band music and her favorite TV show was the Lawrence Welk Show. On December 7, 1941- Pearl Harbor Day- she was getting ready to go to Sunday Mass when she heard the news about the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She immediately grabbed her rosary and began praying the rosary. Since that day she prayed the Holy Rosary every day without fail for the rest of her life. On the day of her funeral on April 23, 2019, will mark the 70th wedding anniversary of her and her husband Donald. Marjorie is survived by her children; James J. Dooley and wife Lois of Lafayette, John P. Dooley of Littleton, CO, Barbara D. Dunn and husband Paul of Olympia, WA, Patrick A. Dooley and his wife Lisa of New Iberia, Margaret D. Todd and her husband Glenn of Franklin; grandchildren, Alaina Dunn, Christopher, Dooley, Nicholas Dooley, Kaitlin Dooley, Jonathan Dooley, Benjamin Dooley, Emma Todd, Stephani Todd, Olivia Todd; her beloved great-grandchildren, Sophia Dooley, Emma Dooley, Noelle Magana. Serving as Pallbearers, Christopher Dooley, Nicholas Dooley, Johnathan Dooley, Benjamin Dooley, Chase Businelle, Devin Helms, and Glenn Todd. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Dooley; her parents, Neville and Emma Trahan Barrilleaux and siblings, Percy Barrilleaux, Mabel Mire, Lionel P. (Dud) Barrilleaux, Hazel Guillotte and Harold F. (Billy) Barrilleaux.You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at Funeral Services for Marjorie B. "Badjie" Dooley will be conducted on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Ed Degeyter and Fr. Mario Romero officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, beginning at 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at David Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Marjorie Barrilleaux Dooley was born in January 12, 1923, to Neville and Emma Trahan Barrilleaux. She passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 10:33 AM at Iberia Medical Center with her family by her side. Marjorie spent 37 years working at the St. Mary Sugar Coop. She enjoyed cooking and spending quit evenings at home with the love of her life Donald. She loved listening to big band music and her favorite TV show was the Lawrence Welk Show. On December 7, 1941- Pearl Harbor Day- she was getting ready to go to Sunday Mass when she heard the news about the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She immediately grabbed her rosary and began praying the rosary. Since that day she prayed the Holy Rosary every day without fail for the rest of her life. On the day of her funeral on April 23, 2019, will mark the 70th wedding anniversary of her and her husband Donald. Marjorie is survived by her children; James J. Dooley and wife Lois of Lafayette, John P. Dooley of Littleton, CO, Barbara D. Dunn and husband Paul of Olympia, WA, Patrick A. Dooley and his wife Lisa of New Iberia, Margaret D. Todd and her husband Glenn of Franklin; grandchildren, Alaina Dunn, Christopher, Dooley, Nicholas Dooley, Kaitlin Dooley, Jonathan Dooley, Benjamin Dooley, Emma Todd, Stephani Todd, Olivia Todd; her beloved great-grandchildren, Sophia Dooley, Emma Dooley, Noelle Magana. Serving as Pallbearers, Christopher Dooley, Nicholas Dooley, Johnathan Dooley, Benjamin Dooley, Chase Businelle, Devin Helms, and Glenn Todd. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Dooley; her parents, Neville and Emma Trahan Barrilleaux and siblings, Percy Barrilleaux, Mabel Mire, Lionel P. (Dud) Barrilleaux, Hazel Guillotte and Harold F. (Billy) Barrilleaux.You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhhome.orgDavid Funeral Home of New Iberia, 400 Provost Street (337) 276-5151 is in charge of handling funeral arrangements. Funeral Home David Funeral - Jeanerette

400 Provost Street

Jeanerette , LA 70544

(337) 276-5151 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close