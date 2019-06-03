Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Mae "Margie" Miller. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Marjorie Mae "Margie" Miller, 88, who passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Margie was born to Eraste and Felicia (Bourque) Breaux on December 17, 1930 in Kaplan. She was the sixth of ten children, and the youngest for eight years – earning her the nickname "Baby". Mother was fluent in Cajun French and loved speaking to friends and family in French, especially when she thought the children didn't understand! She often told us she didn't learn English until she was in second grade, and only then because the teachers made her. Except for a few short years in East Texas, Margie lived in and around South Louisiana her entire life. Mother loved to cook and took great pride when someone enjoyed her Cajun meals. Her father-in-law, who was from deep East Texas always raved about her "Fish Head Soup" – better known as catfish courtbouillon. Introducing true Cajun cuisine to her extended Texas family was something she loved doing and many of them still talk about Margie's cooking. When mother made a meal, she made sure there was plenty. She always said, "I'd rather have too much than not enough" and I honestly don't think she knew how to cook a small meal. In January 1953, she married William Travis Woosley, an American stationed at Chenault Air Force Base in Lake Charles. Together they had three children, Lavon, Ron and Karen. In 1967, she met and married Glenn Miller and together they had one daughter, Tracy. She is survived by her children, Lavon and husband John Richard of Duson; Ron and wife Vickie Woosley of Youngsville; Karen and husband Jerry Dean of Lafayette; and Tracy and husband Mike Clark of Appleton, Maine; sisters, Willie Mamie Ogea of Lake Charles, Winnie Manual of Gillis and Minnie Boudoin of Lake Charles; ten grandchildren, Allen and wife Racquel Arnaud of Breaux Bridge; Neil and wife Georgie Arnaud of Carencro; Lucas and wife Joette Arnaud of Yucaipa, California; Kelly and husband Chris Scherado of Las Vegas; Kasey and husband Clayton George of Lafayette; LeeAnn and husband Johnathon Vaughn of Maurice; Whitney and husband Major Dom Babineaux of Shreveport; John Travis and wife Shelly Woosley of Duson; Caitlin Arnaud of Duson; Airman Chance Dean of San Antonio, Texas; and nineteen great-grandchildren, Gabe and Seth Arnaud; Gracie and Ainsley Arnaud; Dylin Arnaud, stationed in Soeul, South Korea; Mylie, Jace and Trevor Arnaud; Veronica Scherado and William Ryan Scherado (due in September); Luke Vaughn; Rilee, Liliana, Jaxon and Malakai Woosley; Jack, James and Joseph George; Grady and Anne Claire Babineaux; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family requests that visitation be observed on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eraste and Felicia; brother, Wildred Breaux and John Cleveland "Man" Breaux; sisters, Ollie Curlee and Bertha Guillory; and fathers of her children, William Travis Woosley and Glenn Miller. Pallbearers will be John Travis Woosley, Allen Glenn Arnaud, Christopher Neil Arnaud, Lucas James Arnaud, Jerry Dean, Gabriel Arnaud and Johnathon David Vaughn. Honorary pallbearer will be Ron Lee Woosley. Personal condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. 