Mark Anthony Courville Sr.
Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Mark Anthony Courville, Sr., age 59, who passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Opelousas General Health System. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mark, affectionately known as "Crawfish", was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of the Acadiana area for most of his life. He was previously employed with Pump Services in West Monroe for ten years. Mark enjoyed doing leather work and was awesome at carpentry. He was a talented jack-of-all-trades and also loved listening to music. Survivors include his son, Mark Anthony Abshire of Copenhagen, NY; his daughter, Christina Sue Abshire and her husband, Leonard Chapman, of Decatur, TX; his brothers, Roy Courville and his wife, Karen, of West Monroe, Charles Courville and his wife, "Bobbie", of Eros, Kevin Courville and his wife, Doris, of Arnaudville, and John Courville of Carencro; his sister, Mona Sue Courville Trahan of Port Barre; his grandchildren, Logan Abshire, Austin Chapman, and Emma Bernice Chapman; his stepmother, Kay Courville; two stepsisters, Cherri Cox and Della David; one stepbrother, Gene Wilhite; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his fiancée and the love of his life, Melissa Schieffler; his father, Percy Courville; his mother, Bernice Hardy; his sister, Cheryl Courville; a nephew, David Courville, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Thomas J. Trahan. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Mark Abshire, Christina Abshire, Roy Courville, Charles Courville, Kevin Courville, and John Courville. Honorary pallbearers will be James Jackson and Charlie Courville. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Rhonda Bergeron, and the wonderful nurses at Acadiana Practitioners, Dr. Jason Trahan, Dr. Amer Raza, and the entire ICU staff at Opelousas General Health System, also - a cousin, Denise Hardy, for her outstanding emotional support, generosity, and selfless contribution of her time. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
NOV
27
Rosary
07:00 PM
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville
NOV
28
Visitation
08:00 - 11:00 AM
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis Regis Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville
224 Main Street
Arnaudville, LA 70512
(337) 754-5725
