A Memorial Mass will be conducted for Mr. Mark Anthony Cunningham, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Inurnment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Cunningham passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Mr. Cunningham enjoyed tending to his yard, rebuilding motorcycles, playing his harmonica, but most of all he loved his family, especially his wife, Sharen. Mr. Cunningham was a kind, caring, compassionate, and generous man and will be deeply missed. He is survived by daughters, Ann Duplantis and husband Steven of New Iberia and Nicole Harmon and husband Jeremy of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Alex and spouse Shelby and Ashton Duplantis, Alexis and Shea Cunningham and Landon Harmon; two great-grandchildren, Cain and Carter Duplantis; two sisters, Julie Romero of New Iberia and Raye Ann Enriquez and husband Louis Sr. of Frisco, TX.; Tammy C. Romero and husband Mike; brother, Troy Leger of MS; mother-in-law, Dot Oubre of New Iberia; brother-in-law, Gerald Oubre and wife Jeanie of New Iberia; two sisters-in-law, Sheila Blanchard and husband Robert of Eunice and Debbie Oubre of New Iberia; godchild, Tiffanie Louviere of Abbeville, nieces, Sammie Reed of Church Point, Jessica Enriquez Smith of McKinney, TX., Jamie Broussard of Broussard, nephews, Quentin Louviere of New Iberia, and Louis Enriquez Jr of Waxahachie, TX. He was preceded in death by the love of his life since 8th grade and wife of 46 years, Sharen Oubre Cunningham; parents, Welvan "Sonny" and Beulah LeBouef Leger; brother, Jeffrey Cunningham; and father-in-law, Willie G. Oubre; niece, April Langlinais. The family would like to thank Maison Teche, Danielle Keyser, and Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion. All families and their guests are encouraged to wear a face-covering while at the church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.