Mark Anthony Dressel, 58, passed away at his home on April 30, 2020, after a courageous battle of cancer. Mark was born on December 10, 1961 in New Iberia where he was a lifelong resident. He worked countless jobs and accomplished many things throughout his life. As a young boy, he had a newspaper route, worked at Menard's Grocery, the Library, and Labauve's Bike Shop, where he was able to buy his dream bike that he still talked about to this day. Through his teen years and into his very early twenties, you could find him working at places such as Patin's Tire, The Skating Rink, Delchamps Grocery, and the Avery Island Salt Company. Also during these years you could find him weightlifting and power building, where he held many records. In the early to mid 1980's, when he was still in his early twenties, Mark got his start in the towing industry. Acadian Wrecker Service is where he started and got his first "taste" of towing. From there he would go on to work at Alleman's Wrecker Service until 1986 when he decided to go into business for himself. He was just shy of 25 years old when he opened Mark's Towing with only one wrecker truck and he being the sole employee for many years. During this time he would become involved with U-Haul services, bail bonding, and an Iberia Parish school bus driver of which he would retire with 25 years of service. He was also involved with the Boys and Girls Club and countless other groups and organizations over the years where he would humbly give of his time and resources. Over the next 34 years until current day, Mark would become successful in his endeavors through hard work, sweat, and tears. Today, the now Mark's Towing and Transportation Inc. functions with a full fleet of trucks and trailers ranging from light, medium, to heavy duty, as well as ten employees both full and part time. To know Mark was to know love, laughter, kindness, strength, and loyalty. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and do for others without ever asking for anything in return. There was never a task too big or small for him to tackle! He gave humbly to many without hesitation and never wanting recognition. He loved to laugh and crack jokes and was always the life of the party! He always for what was right, was determined, and resilient in adversity. He was a man of his word and a man of his stature is very rare to find. He has very big shoes to fill and will be deeply missed by all who were blessed enough to know and love him. He is a true HERO! Mark is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Robyn Barras Dressel; Two daughters, Gipsy Dressel (Corey Arnaud) and Jenna Dressel Frederick (John-David Frederick) of New Iberia; his three grandchildren who were the apples of his eyes; Cole Dressel, Karson Dressel, and Olivia Arnaud. He is also survived by his mother, Lucille Romero Leblanc of New Iberia; One sister, Lorenza Dressel Hanvy (Tommy Hanvy) of Tennessee; and two brothers, Joe Dressel (Carla Dressel) and Johnny Dressel (Pam Dressel) all of New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his father, Antoine "Duke" Dressel; one sister, Mary Ann Dressel; and numerous other family members of whom he loved dearly. Mark wanted to give a special thanks to two people of whom he said he would forever be indebted to for all they've taught him and for always believing in him. Those two men are Mr. Lionel Sutton Sr., and his Uncle Julius Istre. Mark and family also want to thank his many friends and family for all their years of loyalty and love, especially during this past year. To Doctors Cousin and Constantinou and their staff for all their help and support and to David's Funeral Home. Also a special recognition to his employees; Mark P., Brodie, Susan, Malanie, Johnathan, Dolly, JD, Tony, and Corey. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication and for always going the extra mile for "Boss Man". In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and to Hospice of Acadiana. Burial took place. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337)369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 2 to May 3, 2020.