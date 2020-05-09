Private services will be held at a later date for Mark Christopher Brown, age 57, who passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence in Opelousas. Mark was a native of Washington and a resident of Opelousas. In 2006 he retired from Walmart 543 - Opelousas (formerly Woolco), where he worked as a Department Manager for 25 years. He was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church in Opelousas. Mark loved being outdoors, whether he was gardening, fishing, camping, going to the beach, kayaking at Chicot, or feeding and watching hummingbirds around the home he shared with the love of his life of 32 years. He mostly enjoyed living "La Bon Vie" and spending time with his family, children, grandchildren and beloved wife. Survivors include his wife, the former Katrina Daigle of Port Barre; his mother, Norma Brown of Washington; two sons, Taylor James Brown of Opelousas and Derik Joseph Brown of Lafayette; his daughter, Jessica Nezat and her husband, Randy, of Arnaudville; his "daughter by heart", Crystal Marie Simeral of Duson; his sister, Vickie Gaines and her husband, David, of Opelousas; his grandchildren, Karli Anne Nezat, Gunnar Code Nezat, Victoria Marie Brown and Alyssa Nicole Simeral; a niece, Laura Gaines of Opelousas; his mother-in-law, Neva Stelly and her husband, Bryant, of Port Barre; his sister-in-law, Kiara Marquise and her husband, D.A., of Santa Fe, TX; his Godchildren, Sammy Boatwright, Anthony Cloteau and Sergio McGregor; his faithful canine companions, Sophie, Shorty and Jake; and many aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Voorhies Brown; a nephew, Joshua Gaines; his father-in-law, James Daigle; his maternal grandparents, Patrick and Lorena Lafleur; and his paternal grandparents, Pierre and Olivia Brown. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.