Catholic Services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Mark Evans Broussard, Jr., 68, a resident of Lafayette and native of Pecan Island who passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, October 6th , shortly after one last hoorah where he played his music one last time, surrounded by his family and friends. Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, October 8th from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and resumes on Wednesday, October 9th at 8:30 am until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, October 8th at 7:00 pm. Interment with military honors will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Deacon Randy Hyde, of Lafayette, will officiate. "When you burn a little brighter, sometimes you burn out sooner…" is a line that was never truer than with Mark Evans Broussard, Jr. Mark was born the premature third son of Evans Mark Broussard, Sr. and Marilyn Dyson in Pecan Island. To be a Jr. implies being the second of a kind, however, to know Mark was to know that he was truly one of a kind. Born a tiny baby with a strong will to survive, Mark survived insane odds from the beginning that surely made him a fighter in every way, even ways that his family didn't always appreciate. Mark was always one to just say what needed to be said and sometimes things that perhaps didn't, but there was never any doubt where one stood with him – he would just as soon tell one off as to tell them he loved them. He definitely had a big heart and charismatic personality to match! Mark graduated from Pecan Island High School in the top tenth of his class, mostly because there were only about ten people overall in his graduating class! If one knew Mark from "the Island", one was allowed to call him "Puttsy", but anyone outside his family better beware if they called him that, especially his daughters. A proud veteran, Mark later joined the military and served in the US Air Force with the intention to become an electrician; completely colorblind, he ended up serving out his days in a desk job stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War and will be honored as the veteran he was. Mark played lead guitar with blues, soul and tenacity in rock and roll and Cajun bands all over Louisiana. As he liked to say, he was "the backup musician local studios called in when the paid help couldn't cut it…"! Mark's younger years were lived to the fullest and led to one of the things he was most proud of in his life, which was taking things "one day at a time". Mark was called Home after achieving 29 years, 9 months and 17 days sober through AA. He was sorely upset not to be able to get his 30-year chip but just couldn't hold on any longer. Mark's family truly hopes his AA home group will honor him when the time comes. Many of the people he knew through AA's program made up his second family and his blood family expresses their deep gratitude for them. Mark is survived by his amazing wife of 47 years, Virginia Sue Bryant Broussard, who put up with more of Mark's shenanigans than a woman should and his two smart-mouthed and strong-willed daughters, Katherin Lynn Broussard and Lisa Broussard Reynolds and her husband Richard R. Reynolds, III, all of Lafayette. If one spoke to Mark at all over the last eighteen years, then one knew for sure all about his two grandchildren, Spencer Boudreaux and Riley Reynolds, and probably saw their pictures a time or two. Mark is also survived by his stepmother, Pris Broussard; one brother, Roger Dale Broussard and his wife Gwen; his five sisters, Charlene Broussard, Louise Stelly and her husband Ronnie, Joan Bouillion and her husband "Blue", Beverly Ann "BeBe" Hollier and her husband Junior and Linda Prejean and her husband Skip; one stepbrother, Stan Colley and his wife Julie and one stepsister, Emilie Melancon and her husband Ronnie; and, in the words of Mark's family, "so many nieces, nephews and cousins that it would take at least two paragraphs to name you all – if we accidentally left one out we would highly offend you, our family, so we've elected to say that if you fit this category know that he loved and cherished you all." He was preceded in death by his parents Evans Mark Broussard, Sr. and Marilyn "Boo-Boo" Dyson; two brothers, Richard and Chris Broussard; and two stepbrothers, Billy and Jimmy Colley. The family wishes to thank Acadiana HomeCare of Lafayette, especially Mark's nurse, Danielle and Grace Hospice and Palliative Care of Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Mark and his family. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at Deacon Randy Hyde, of Lafayette, will officiate. "When you burn a little brighter, sometimes you burn out sooner…" is a line that was never truer than with Mark Evans Broussard, Jr. Mark was born the premature third son of Evans Mark Broussard, Sr. and Marilyn Dyson in Pecan Island. To be a Jr. implies being the second of a kind, however, to know Mark was to know that he was truly one of a kind. Born a tiny baby with a strong will to survive, Mark survived insane odds from the beginning that surely made him a fighter in every way, even ways that his family didn't always appreciate. Mark was always one to just say what needed to be said and sometimes things that perhaps didn't, but there was never any doubt where one stood with him – he would just as soon tell one off as to tell them he loved them. He definitely had a big heart and charismatic personality to match! Mark graduated from Pecan Island High School in the top tenth of his class, mostly because there were only about ten people overall in his graduating class! If one knew Mark from "the Island", one was allowed to call him "Puttsy", but anyone outside his family better beware if they called him that, especially his daughters. A proud veteran, Mark later joined the military and served in the US Air Force with the intention to become an electrician; completely colorblind, he ended up serving out his days in a desk job stationed in South Korea during the Vietnam War and will be honored as the veteran he was. Mark played lead guitar with blues, soul and tenacity in rock and roll and Cajun bands all over Louisiana. As he liked to say, he was "the backup musician local studios called in when the paid help couldn't cut it…"! Mark's younger years were lived to the fullest and led to one of the things he was most proud of in his life, which was taking things "one day at a time". Mark was called Home after achieving 29 years, 9 months and 17 days sober through AA. He was sorely upset not to be able to get his 30-year chip but just couldn't hold on any longer. Mark's family truly hopes his AA home group will honor him when the time comes. Many of the people he knew through AA's program made up his second family and his blood family expresses their deep gratitude for them. Mark is survived by his amazing wife of 47 years, Virginia Sue Bryant Broussard, who put up with more of Mark's shenanigans than a woman should and his two smart-mouthed and strong-willed daughters, Katherin Lynn Broussard and Lisa Broussard Reynolds and her husband Richard R. Reynolds, III, all of Lafayette. If one spoke to Mark at all over the last eighteen years, then one knew for sure all about his two grandchildren, Spencer Boudreaux and Riley Reynolds, and probably saw their pictures a time or two. Mark is also survived by his stepmother, Pris Broussard; one brother, Roger Dale Broussard and his wife Gwen; his five sisters, Charlene Broussard, Louise Stelly and her husband Ronnie, Joan Bouillion and her husband "Blue", Beverly Ann "BeBe" Hollier and her husband Junior and Linda Prejean and her husband Skip; one stepbrother, Stan Colley and his wife Julie and one stepsister, Emilie Melancon and her husband Ronnie; and, in the words of Mark's family, "so many nieces, nephews and cousins that it would take at least two paragraphs to name you all – if we accidentally left one out we would highly offend you, our family, so we've elected to say that if you fit this category know that he loved and cherished you all." He was preceded in death by his parents Evans Mark Broussard, Sr. and Marilyn "Boo-Boo" Dyson; two brothers, Richard and Chris Broussard; and two stepbrothers, Billy and Jimmy Colley. www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019

