Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Heitman. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - New Iberia 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mark Heitman, age 61, will be held at 12:00 P on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at David Funeral Home of New Iberia with Fr. Keith Landry, Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Mark was a native and resident of New Iberia. He worked as a Sports Writer in Texas and for the Daily Iberian. He was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Astros. He also was a veteran of the US Navy. He is survived by his mother, Jeanette Romero Heitman; five siblings, Carol Guntle and husband Carl of Sheridan, Texas, Kenneth Heitman, Jr. of New Iberia, James Heitman of New Iberia, Laura Duplantis and husband Paul of New Iberia and Nancy Landry and husband Shannon of Lafayette; ten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Katherine Schwing Heitman and father, Kenneth Ray Heitman, Sr. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at: A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Mark Heitman, age 61, will be held at 12:00 P on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at David Funeral Home of New Iberia with Fr. Keith Landry, Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Mark was a native and resident of New Iberia. He worked as a Sports Writer in Texas and for the Daily Iberian. He was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Astros. He also was a veteran of the US Navy. He is survived by his mother, Jeanette Romero Heitman; five siblings, Carol Guntle and husband Carl of Sheridan, Texas, Kenneth Heitman, Jr. of New Iberia, James Heitman of New Iberia, Laura Duplantis and husband Paul of New Iberia and Nancy Landry and husband Shannon of Lafayette; ten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Katherine Schwing Heitman and father, Kenneth Ray Heitman, Sr. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at: www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close