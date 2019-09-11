Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark J. Schouest Sr.. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Abbeville 2600 Charity Street Abbeville , LA 70510 (337)-893-3777 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Mark J. Schouest Sr., 56, will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Abbeville with Deacon Russell Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 1:15PM. A native of Franklin and a resident of Youngsville, Mr. Schouest died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his residence. Mark was a treasure hunter at heart, always on the hunt for a treasure. He was a member of the Gold Prospectors of America, and an avid coin collector always on the lookout for a good deal. He also enjoyed his baseball card collection. He loved to watch LSU football and the New Orleans Saints, along with watching and attending NASCAR events. He was in commercial shrimping for over 40 years as a shrimp boat captain, boat owner, and processing plant supervisor. He was well respected with helping others, and teaching others. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren either at home or on vacations to his favorite childhood location Biloxi, MS, where he did lots of work as a young man. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Lachica of Delcambre; a son, Mark J. Schouest, Jr., of Youngsville; three daughters, Amber Landry and her husband Sidney of Youngsville, Kimberly Schouest and her husband Emmanuel Mitchell, Sr. of Lafayette, and Amy Schouest and her husband Rickey Borres of New Iberia; his mother, Theresa Owens Schouest of New Iberia; two brothers, Timothy Schouest, Jr. and Joshua Schouest; three sisters, Lisa Delcambre, Michelle Fitch, and Tammy Brieden; and six grandchildren, Hayden Landry, Emmanuel Mitchell, Jr., Madelyn Landry, Kiara Borres, Kamaria Mitchell, and Braxton Landry. He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Schouest Sr. Serving as pallbearers will be members of his family and friends. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at Funeral Services for Mark J. Schouest Sr., 56, will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Abbeville with Deacon Russell Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 1:15PM. A native of Franklin and a resident of Youngsville, Mr. Schouest died on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his residence. Mark was a treasure hunter at heart, always on the hunt for a treasure. He was a member of the Gold Prospectors of America, and an avid coin collector always on the lookout for a good deal. He also enjoyed his baseball card collection. He loved to watch LSU football and the New Orleans Saints, along with watching and attending NASCAR events. He was in commercial shrimping for over 40 years as a shrimp boat captain, boat owner, and processing plant supervisor. He was well respected with helping others, and teaching others. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren either at home or on vacations to his favorite childhood location Biloxi, MS, where he did lots of work as a young man. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Lachica of Delcambre; a son, Mark J. Schouest, Jr., of Youngsville; three daughters, Amber Landry and her husband Sidney of Youngsville, Kimberly Schouest and her husband Emmanuel Mitchell, Sr. of Lafayette, and Amy Schouest and her husband Rickey Borres of New Iberia; his mother, Theresa Owens Schouest of New Iberia; two brothers, Timothy Schouest, Jr. and Joshua Schouest; three sisters, Lisa Delcambre, Michelle Fitch, and Tammy Brieden; and six grandchildren, Hayden Landry, Emmanuel Mitchell, Jr., Madelyn Landry, Kiara Borres, Kamaria Mitchell, and Braxton Landry. He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Schouest Sr. Serving as pallbearers will be members of his family and friends. You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close