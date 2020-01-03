Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Louis Manuel. View Sign Service Information Sibille Funeral Home 2309 George Drive Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-948-6523 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be held for Mark Louis Manuel, at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 5, 2020, in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas. Deacon Nelson Schexnayder will conduct the service. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Mark, age 62, a resident of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his residence. Mark was an avid LSU fan. He was also a doting husband to the love of his life, Jill. He was a humble, selfless and loving stepfather/ grandfather and a devoted son who called his mom every day. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jill Sibille Manuel; mother, Jeanette Kittler and husband, Richard; sons, Ashton Sebastien of Lafayette and Seth Dupuis and wife, Lorali of Broussard; daughters, Nicole Omicioli and husband, Mike of East Greenwich, RI, Allie Schexnayder and husband, David of Lafayette; Stacy Manuel of Baton Rouge; brothers, Jason Manuel of Bossier City and McCoy "Butch" Manuel of TX; grandchildren, Brach Minyard, Sophia Dupuis, Gabrielle Omicioli, Daimen Sebastien, Scarlet Omicioli, Mary Dupuis, Amelia Schexnayder, David Michael Schexnayder, Julia Dupuis and Rebecca Schexnayder; and his beloved dogs, Bella, Gabe and Nova. He was preceded in death by his father, Mack Manuel; maternal grandparents, Morris and Alicia Young; and paternal grandparents, Alcide and Daisy Manuel. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. Pallbearers will be Seth Dupuis, Ashton Sebastien, David Schexnayder, Mike Omicioli and Brach Minyard. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020

