A Celebration of Life Gathering for Mark Renee Charrier, 63, will be held Monday, May 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm -3:00 pm at David Funeral Home of Lafayette. A native of Delhi, LA and resident of Lafayette, Mr. Charrier died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, who lived life on his own terms. His family was most important to him. Mark was an avid Saints fan and he enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his wife, Christine Charrier, his son, Samuel J. Charrier, III and wife Andrea of Lafayette, his daughter, Jessica Charrier Hill and husband Brian of Seattle, WA, his brother, Bobby Charrier and wife Brenda of Delhi, his sister, Evanette Charrier Richards of Lafayette, his grandchildren, Lucas Xavier Charrier, Samuel John Charrier, IV, William Rene Charrier, Elijah Anthony-James Charrier and Nora Marie Hill. Mr. Charrier was preceded in death by parents Samuel Charrier and Eva Charrier Curry, and his brother, Samuel John Charrier, Jr. David Funeral Home of Lafayette, 316 Youngsville Hwy, Lafayette, LA. 70508, (337) 837-9887, is in charge of arrangements.

