A private graveside service for family and friends will be held for Mark Wilmore, 42, who passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Mark is survived by one daughter, Brittany Wilmore; two sons, Dylan Wilmore and Hogan Wilmore; and his mother, Diane Wilmore. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Wilmore; his maternal grandparents, Helen and Leroy Mayhue; and his paternal grandparents, Bessie and Lester Wilmore. View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2019