Funeral Services will be conducted at a later date for Mr. Marshall J. Borel, age 82, who passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 5:28 AM at Mason du Monde Nursing Facility in Abbeville, La. Marshall Borel was born to Wilson and Flora Dora Broussard Borel on November 24, 1936. He was a native and life-long resident of Jeanerette. Marshall enjoyed being outdoors and, on the water, trolling for crabs, shrimp, fish and he spent time crawfishing, but his one true love was being a great duck hunter. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marie Duhon Borel; his four daughters, Vickie Landry and husband Orien of New Iberia, Joanie Perero and husband Shane of Youngsville, Kiz Verret and husband Chester, Jr. of Jeanerette, Lissie Borel of New Iberia and one son, Rhine Borel and his wife Marcie of New Iberia; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Flora Dora Broussard Borel. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost Street (337)276-5151 is in charge of handling funeral arrangements.

