Marshall Wills, Jr. passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Port Barre, Louisiana. Marshall, born September 17, 1953, was a native of Opelousas and a resident of Port Barre. He loved fishing and hunting. He drove big rigs and traveled all over the country. Marshall proudly served his country during his time spent in the U.S. Army. Survivors included a brother, Kenneth Wills; two sisters, Carrie Sue Wills Rhodes and Sheila Jane Deville; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Edward Wills, Sr. and the former Clara Lou Arnold; a brother, John Wills; two sisters, Mary Fabiola Wills and Charlene Ann Wills; and a niece, Trinity Diane Wills. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, was in charge of arrangements.
