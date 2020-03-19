Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Hanks Ogima. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Graveside service 10:30 AM Indian Bayou Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Indian Bayou Cemetery for Martha Hanks Ogima, 80, who passed March 17, 2020 at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Rev. Jason Corder, pastor of Forest Park Church of Christ will be officiating for the services. Interment will be in Indian Bayou Cemetery. Martha worked for many years as an LPN across Acadia Parish. She enjoyed cooking and more importantly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters, Ramona Ogima of Crowley, and Dana Ogima Henley of Lafayette; one son, Kenneth D. Hanks of Carencro; one sister, Myra Janie Spallino of Crowley; three brothers, Louis Hanks and his wife Joann of Crowley, John Wayne Hanks and his wife Sandra of Crowley, and Donald Hanks and his wife Patricia of Crowley; five grandchildren, Shanna Comeaux Monk and her husband Jared of Crowley, Hillary Hanks Henderson and her husband Seth of Crowley, Tara Hanks Abshire and her husband Zach of Crowley, Claire Hanks Gautreaux and her husband Timmy of Mobile, AL, and Madison Comeaux of Sulphur; nine great-grandchildren, Maddox, Jace, Landon, Branson, Harper, Amelia, Dawson, Violet, and Fitz; Tyler Morgan who she thought of like a grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Ogima is preceded in death by her parents, Molear "Joe" and Mabel DuBose Hanks. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and compassion given by Jared Langley and the staff at Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

