Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Martin "Marty Mar" Milton, age 52, who passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at University Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Deacon Dwayne Joubert will officiate at the services. Martin was born in Orange, TX, moved to Lafayette, LA and later resided in Carencro, LA. He worked in the oilfield for seventeen years. He enjoyed watching horror and Sci Fi movies. He brought fun and laughter to everyone he met. He loved sitting outside, listening to music, and dancing although he wasn't the best dancer (in his mind he was). There was always something brewing in the kitchen, he loved to cook from his family and friends. Survivors include his life-partner, Rose Glaude of Carencro; his children, Lachelle Milton (Gary) of Breaux Bridge and Lashay Milton (Precious) of Lafayette; one granddaughter, MyKasha Green; his siblings, Paula Woods (Jay), Mark Monroe, Mary Leger, James Milton, Paul Milton, Calvin Milton, Mona Milton, and Emma Milton; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by one son, Martin Milton, Jr.; his parents, Francis Blackwell, Jr. and the former Sylvia Monroe and Mable Brown Milton and Paul James Milton. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Marcus Monroe, Keem Monroe, Jarius Milton, Troy Angelle, Gary Broussard, Jr., and Di'Jion Simpson, Honorary pallbearers will be Amos Glaude, Herbert Glaude, Gervais Glaude, Gladys Savoy, Mark Monroe, Charles Macintosh, Earl Perrault and Precious Andrus. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
