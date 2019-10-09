Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Victor Sr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas for Martin Victor Sr., age 80, who passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. The Rev. Msgr. Paul Metrejean will officiate the services. Mr. Victor was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Carencro since 1959 where he was a parishioner of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. He retired in 2002 with the city of Carencro with over fifteen years of employment. Mr. Victor also worked at Evangeline Downs as the head bartender for thirty-eight years and recently worked at Races & Aces in Baton Rouge for nine years. Mr. Victor enjoyed life and was an excellent friend and mentor. He was always there for anyone in need. Mr. Victor was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Survivors include his wife of eleven years, Joyce Greene Victor of Baton Rouge; four sons, Martin Victor, Jr. and his wife, Tresser, of Lafayette, Gregory Victor of Katy, TX, Shaun Victor of Lafayette and Jamal Victor of Carencro; seven daughters, Melanie Victor, Patranella St. Romain and her husband, Charles, all of Lafayette, Debra Victor of Carencro, Helen Victor, Jackie Victor both of Lafayette, Sandra Victor and Jessica Victor both of Opelousas; two stepsons, Lee Allen Zeno and his wife, Mary, of Carencro and Michael Mayfield and his wife, Albanie, of Baton Rouge; two stepdaughters, Sheila Paige of Lafayette and Candace Hawk of West Monroe; forty grandchildren; forty-six great-grandchildren; one brother, Milton Victor of Lafayette; and one sister, Georgie V. Green of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucy Bernard Victor; his parents, Leonce Victor and the former Elizabeth Bruno; one son, Timothy Victor; one stepson, John Zeno; one brother, Freeman Victor and his wife, Martha; and two sisters, Lucille Victor and Rosalee Victor. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Randell Landry, Shane Paige, Dontrelle Cormier, Alfred Victor, Royal Victor and Cory Francis. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Mayfield, Ryan Greene, Donald Greene Jr., Jabari Greene, Gerald Greene, Hillary Greene, George Greene, Murphy Greene and Teddy Greene. The family of Martin Victor Sr. would like to thank all of the workers at the various hospitals and rehabilitation centers in Baton Rouge who took their time in providing special care for him. 