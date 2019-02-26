Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin 'Ga' Hebert. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Marvin "Ga" Hebert on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter celebrating the mass. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Cemetery. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:30 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. A native of Iberia Parish and lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Hebert passed away peacefully at Maison Teche Nursing Homeon Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 12:50 PM. He was 87 at the time of his passing. "Ga", as he was affectionately known, was a very faithful man who had a special devotion to St. Francis. He was also a proud graduate of Cursillo 43. He was a hardworking man and he retired from Ashland Chemical Company. He loved to cook and make homemade wine."Ga" was great at telling stories and he had a great sense of humor. He was a man with a great passion for life and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mrs. Bertha Hebert Hebert of Jeanerette; his son, Lynn G. Hebert and wife Mary of Jeanerette; his daughter, Marlene H. Whitten and husband Steve of Grand Cane; his daughter, Sister Mary Clare Hebert O.P. of Nashville, Tn.; his daughter Yvette H. Landry and husband Corey of Jeanerette; his son Jude Hebert and wife Kim of Jeanerette; his son Christopher Hebert and wife Audrey of Jeanerette; his grandchildren Stephanie Pellerin and husband Brock, Jordan Hebert, Jake Whitten, Matt Whitten, Heidi Mouret and her husband Trey, Hillary Hebert, Ryan Hebert, Mikey Rogers and his wife Ferran, and Kenny Rogers and his wife Allie; and also 11 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Whitney and Valerie Savoy Hebert; his son Perry Hebert; his brother Elwood "Coo Coo" Hebert; his brother Edwin "Boo Yea" Hebert; his brother Willard "Whitey" Hebert and his sister Royce Landry. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Lynn Hebert, Chris Hebert, Jude Hebert, Jordan Hebert, Ryan Hebert, Kenny Rogers, Mikey Rogers and Corey Landry.

400 Provost Street

Jeanerette , LA 70544

