Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at a 12:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Mary Agnes Smith, age 98, who peacefully passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Bill Melancon, pastor of St. Rita Catholic Church, will officiate at the service. Mrs. Smith was a native of Arnaudville and as a young girl moved to Carencro. Upon graduation from high school, she married L.J. Smith of Grand Coteau and together they lived in Baton Rouge, Laurel MS, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Metairie as part of the BF Goodrich Tire and Rubber Company. Mrs. Smith was a homemaker raising two boys and volunteering with various organizations throughout her life. She would be pleased to note, that she outlived everyone. Survivors include her two sons, Scott Smith and his wife, Elise, of Houston, TX and Roger Smith and his wife, Holly, of Metairie; two grandchildren, Brandon Smith and his wife, Stephanie, of Manvel, Texas and Jennifer Metz and her husband, Drew, currently residing in Singapore; and three great grandchildren, Connor Smith, Jenna Metz and Jaci Metz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elvira and Ulger Miller of Carencro; and her husband, of 68 years L.J. Smith. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of J. Michael Morrow Nursing Home for the wonderful care and loving attention given to her during her seven year stay.

