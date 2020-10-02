Funeral services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Mary Alice Bergeron, age 69, who passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Travis Abadie, pastor of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Bergeron was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville and was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. She picked, cracked and sold pecans. Mary was a sweet, loving, and caring woman with a heart of gold. Survivors include her husband of over fifty-one years, Donald Bergeron; four daughters, Tonia Robert and her husband, Billy, Vanessa Weaver, Amanda Bernard, and Victoria Stelly and her husband, Scott, all of Arnaudville; eleven grandchildren, Bobbie'Jo, Brooke, Paige, Brittany, Courtney, Jessica, Skylar, Angel, Jimmy J., Scott, II, and Micha; five great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Noah, Stefan, Hayden and Silas; and two sisters, Beatrice Bergeron and her husband, Seville, of Leonville, and Geraldine Guidry and her husband, Donald, of Arnaudville. She was preceded in death by one son, Phillip Bergeron; one daughter, Donna Faye Bergeron; her parents, Lucien LaGrange, Sr. and the former Bertha Miller; one brother, Lucien Lagrange, Jr.; one sister, Elaine LaGrange; one son-in-law, Jimmy Bernard; and her in-laws, Yves Bergeron, Sr. and Clemie Guidry Bergeron. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Scott Stelly, Lee Fuller, Craig Trahan, Billy Guidry, Donald Guidry, and Kenny Comeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Robert, Scotty Stelly, II and Edwards Stelly. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.