A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist for Mary Alice Prejean, 86, who passed away on October 15, 2019 at 2:00 AM at The Carpenter House of Acadiana. Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Associate Pastor of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in St. John Cemetery. Mrs. Prejean, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Paul Blanchet, Sr. and the former Anita Begneaud. A graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, class of 1951, she then went on to attend SLI. Mrs. Prejean founded various prestigious institutions, including the Acadiana Medical Research Foundation and the Carmelite Angels. She also served on the board of directors for the Alexandre Mouton House, Les Vingt Quatre. As Queen Evangeline XIV, she reigned over the Krewe of Gabriel in 1953; she also served as a member of the Ladies Committee for the Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association and crowned Queen of the Krewe of Oberon in 1944. Mrs. Prejean was a member of Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, serving for several years as a Eucharistic Minister and the Ladies' Altar Society. She was an active member in many other clubs and associations. She is survived by son, William Brice Francez III; daughter, Mary Francez Lanoux; son, Robert Michael Francez and wife Mary-Margret; son, Edward Francez and wife Cheryl; grandson, Michael McGlasson Francez; granddaughter, Elizabeth Lanoux VanDeburgh (Ryan Charles); granddaughter, Margaret Elizabeth Francez; grandson, Philip Wood Lanoux; granddaughter, Zoe Aline Francez and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Dr. Curtis A. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019

