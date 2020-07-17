Memorial services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Mary Alice Darbonne, the former Mary Alice Lagrange, age 77, who passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence in Arnaudville. Inurnment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Musical selections will be provided by Debbie Richard, accompanied by Phyllis on the organ. Mrs. Darbonne was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville having been a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. She was employed with Hebert's Boudin and Cracklins for more than fifteen years. Alice's favorite pastime was going to the casino, teaching her grandchildren to bake and cook, and drinking coffee. She loved her family dearly and they were her ultimate joy. Survivors include three sons, Roger Darbonne and his wife, Paula, of Dixon Springs, TN, Anthony Darbonne and his wife, Annie, of Arnaudville, and Joey Darbonne and his wife, Jolie, of Opelousas; one daughter, Sheila Brocato of Arnaudville; her mother, Georgia Taylor Lagrange of Arnaudville; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and two sisters, Joycelyn Lagrange and her husband, Ivy, and Sandra Garms and her husband, John, all of Arnaudville. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, Joseph Darbonne; her father, Cleopha Lagrange; one brother, Joseph Lloyd Lagrange; one sister, Charlene Broussard; and one son-in-law, Vincent Brocato. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
