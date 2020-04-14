With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 12 noon in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery in Lafayette, for Mary Alice Dugas Bordelon Baudoin, who passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the graveside services. A drive through viewing will be held at Martin & Castille's Downtown Location on Friday morning from 10:30 am to 11:15 am for family and friends to pay respects to Mrs. Bordelon Baudoin and her family. Guests will remain in their vehicles during this time. Survivors include her husband, Mike Baudoin of Lafayette; three daughters, Jacqueline Bordelon of Pompano Beach, FL, Jerri Tauzin and her husband Bryon of Lafayette, LA and Erika Hargroder and her husband Ryan of Chantilly, VA, her step-daughters, Cindy Broussard and her husband Richard of Lafayette, LA. Jackie Waggoner and her husband Coy of Lake Charles, LA and Alisha Baudoin and her friend Meggan, her grandchildren, Krysta (Luke), Karlee and River Scrantz, Austin, Raven (Jaron), Devyn (Buddy) and Rylan Tauzin, Leo, Ivy and Beau Hargroder, step-grandchildren, Julia and Grant Savoy, Addie Puttee and her husband, Anthony and Kaitlyn Broussard and her fiancé, Kevin Wolfe, great-grandchildren, Kourt Tauzin, Liam Benoit, Jayden Markham, Royal Scrantz and Daniel Courville, her beautiful sister, Minnie Hebert and her husband Henry and many nieces, nephews and... She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eric Bordelon, her father, Louis Conly Dugas, her mother, Celanie Dugas, her sisters, Susie Ann Humphries and Linda Dale Dugas Friedman, and her brothers, Jake Dugas, Chester "Poncho" Dugas, Gene Dugas, Louis Conly Dugas, Jr. and her granddaughter, Kylie Scrantz. Born in Henderson, LA, Mary was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend. She graduated from Cecilia High School in 1960, where she proudly strutted on the football field as head majorette. She married her high school sweetheart, Eric in 1963. She began real estate as one of the first female estate agents in Lafayette over 40 years ago and she went on to have a very exciting and successful career. Beautiful, fun, spirited, strong, resilient, vivacious, full of laughter, lively, dynamic, special, Mary had flair for life and always made a grand entrance whenever she walked into a room. She loved dancing everywhere - in her kitchen, on a table, in the dancehall or wherever she felt moved. One time, she was so moved that she got out of her car to dance and praise. Soon after, a few new friends (because no one was a stranger to her) stopped to join her. She was an amazing cook and she loved to feed everyone. She used Ro-Tel in her gumbo and it was phenomenal! She married Mike Baudoin in 2015, they loved traveling together especially when they went to Paris, Cabo, and Costa Rica. Pallbearers will be Mike Baudoin, Ryan Hargroder, Bryon Tauzin and Richard Broussard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Austin Tauzin, River Scrantz, Leo Hargroder and Kourt Tauzin. Memorial contributions can be made in Mary Alice Dugas Bordelon Baudoin's name to ARCH (Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing), P.O. Box 3936, Lafayette, LA 70502. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bordelon and Baudoin families to Dr. Azeem Khan, Dr. Christopher Lagraize, Dr. Joseph Brierre, the nurses and staff at Our Lady of Lourdes. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com www.mourning.com> Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506 <https://www.google.com/maps/search/330+St.+Landry+St.,+Lafayette,+LA+70506?entry=gmail&source=g>, 337-234-2311
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020.