Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Alice St. Martin, will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel of Lafayette. Mrs. Mary Alice passed away at the age of 86 at Lafayette General Medical Center on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday from 9AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. A Rosary will be prayed by Sis Laporte at 10:30AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lafayette immediately following the service. Reverend Howard Blessing, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her children Sherry Sanborn, Dwain St. Martin and his wife Beth Stark, Craig St. Martin and his wife Jill, Lisa Hopkinson and her husband Mike, Julie St. Martin and her spouse Renee; grandchildren Brandon Sanborn and his wife Lori, Lauren Sanborn, Brett Sanborn and his fiance' Lexi Phillippi, Jourdan Broach and her husband Billy, Sean St. Martin, Sarah St. Martin, Savannah St. Martin, Alex Hopkinson, Andrew Hopkinson, Luke Hopkinson, Lia Hopkinson; great grandchildren Ethan Lopinto, Seth Sanborn, Lane Sanborn, Gia Phillippi, Grey St. Martin and Lily (my Tootie) Broach. Additionally, her lifelong friend and cousin Karen Olivier and her family, and Eunice Rubin, her "sister from another mother". She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Allen Henry St. Martin, Jr and her parents Nola Mae Morrow Kidder and Dud J. Kidder. Mary Alice was born in Arnaudville, Louisiana on May 2, 1934. She was a resident of Lafayette for 51 years and a parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church. She graduated from Arnaudville High School (salutatorian) and SLI/USL (Masters in Education). Mary Alice dedicated 40 years of her life teaching, primarily in middle school. During her teaching career, she taught students in Calcasieu, Lafayette and St Martin parishes. For the St. Martin family Maw-Maw was simply LEGENDARY when it came to her love for her family, extended family, her students and her friends. All who met her were infected by her zest for life. Her spirit was contagious and she quickly became "maw-maw" to every one she met because of her unconditional love for all. She never met a stranger and looked past all conventional boundaries to love people for who they really were. She enjoyed working cross word puzzles, playing cards, dining out with friends and traveling. Although, her greatest love was spending time with her children, grand-children and great grandchildren. An avid sports fan, a perfect weekend for Maw-Maw was one spent with her family watching football, preferably the LSU Tigers or the New Orleans Saints, although she would watch pee wee football if it were on tv. Mary Alice had a special request for those who choose to attend her wake and funeral…please no black. She wants this to be a true celebration of her very full life and she loved bright, cheerful colors. The brighter the clothes you wear, the happier you will make her. Her children would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Tyler Perrin Bellelo. Dr Bellelo paid special attention to Mary Alice and cared for her as if she were her own mother. Mary Alice, who usually always liked being in charge of her life, admitted last Thursday that Dr Bellelo was the boss and she would do whatever she advised. Thank you Dr. Bellelo! Pallbearers will be Brandon Sanborn, Brett Sanborn, Ethan Lopinto, Sean St. Martin, Billy Broach, Alex Hopkinson, Andrew Hopkinson, Luke Hopkinson and Seth Sanborn. Memorial contributions can be made on behalf of Mary Alice St. Martin's name to the Dr Allen and Mary Alice St Martin Endowed Scholarship in Education at University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Contact information is University of Louisiana Lafayette, Office of Scholarships, P.O. Box 44050, Lafayette, La. 70504 337-482-6515. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com www.mourning.com> Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 8 to Jun. 12, 2020.