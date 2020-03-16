Memorial services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at a 5:00 p.m. Mass in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Grand Coteau for Mary Alice Willingham, age 70, the former Mary Alice Leger, who passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Highland Community Hospital in Mississippi. Inurnment will be held immediately following the Mass in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. Mary Alice Willingham was born on December 12, 1949 in Church Point. She was a loving mother and friend who believed in family and tradition. Survivors include two sons, Jeremy Neal Willingham (Danielle Savoie) and Jason Carroll Willingham (Wendy Vidrine Willingham); her companion, David Ray Moore; and four grandchildren, Slaiden Kross Willingham, Easton James Bourque, Ellie Grace Willingham and Jack Gabriel Willingham. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge Leger and the former Amelia Courville; the stepfather to her children, Larry Gene Pugh; and one brother, Gervis Leger. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro, 4615 North University Avenue, (337) 896-6366, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020